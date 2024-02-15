World Ranking
Moldova
Moldova
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
153
1
Chinese Taipei
Chinese TaipeiTPE
1023.93
154
4
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, ChinaHKG
1022.91
155
Moldova
MoldovaMDA
1022.6
156
Singapore
SingaporeSGP
1020.5
157
Guyana
GuyanaGUY
1018.14
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
155th
Current rank
37th
Highest Rank
181st
Lowest Rank
120th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
155--
2023
155155171
2022
174174181
2021
181175181
2020
177175177
2019
175170175
2018
170166175
2017
167156167
2016
164154173
2015
155120155
Football Association of Moldova's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Association of Moldova
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking