World Ranking
Moldova
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
153
1
|1023.93
154
4
|1022.91
155
|1022.6
156
|1020.5
157
|1018.14
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
155th
Current rank
37th
Highest Rank
181st
Lowest Rank
120th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|155
|-
|-
2023
|155
|155
|171
2022
|174
|174
|181
2021
|181
|175
|181
2020
|177
|175
|177
2019
|175
|170
|175
2018
|170
|166
|175
2017
|167
|156
|167
2016
|164
|154
|173
2015
|155
|120
|155
