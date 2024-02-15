World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
130
4
The Gambia
The GambiaGAM
1114.8
131
1
Solomon Islands
Solomon IslandsSOL
1113.57
132
2
Malaysia
MalaysiaMAS
1110.17
133
Rwanda
RwandaRWA
1107.04
134
Nicaragua
NicaraguaNCA
1104.26
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
132nd
Current rank
75th
Highest Rank
178th
Lowest Rank
135th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
132--
2023
130130138
2022
145145154
2021
154153155
2020
153153154
2019
154154168
2018
167167178
2017
174155174
2016
161156174
2015
170153171
