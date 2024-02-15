World Ranking
Malaysia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
130
4
|1114.8
131
1
|1113.57
132
2
|1110.17
133
|1107.04
134
|1104.26
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
132nd
Current rank
75th
Highest Rank
178th
Lowest Rank
135th
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|132
|-
|-
2023
|130
|130
|138
2022
|145
|145
|154
2021
|154
|153
|155
2020
|153
|153
|154
2019
|154
|154
|168
2018
|167
|167
|178
2017
|174
|155
|174
2016
|161
|156
|174
2015
|170
|153
|171
