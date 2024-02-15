World Ranking
Morocco
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
10
Croatia
CroatiaCRO
1717.57
11
Uruguay
UruguayURU
1665.99
12
1
Morocco
MoroccoMAR
1663.39
13
1
USA
USAUSA
1661.7
14
Colombia
ColombiaCOL
1655.29
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
12th
Current rank
10th
Highest Rank
95th
Lowest Rank
44th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
12
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
12--
2023
131114
2022
111124
2021
282834
2020
353543
2019
433947
2018
403947
2017
404060
2016
575381
2015
757592
