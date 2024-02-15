World Ranking
Madagascar
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
107
8
|1192.13
108
|1188.17
109
|1187.63
110
1
|1184.49
111
1
|1181.92
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
109th
Current rank
74th
Highest Rank
190th
Lowest Rank
133rd
Average Rank
45
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|109
|-
|-
2023
|109
|107
|110
2022
|102
|102
|105
2021
|101
|94
|101
2020
|94
|91
|94
2019
|91
|91
|108
2018
|106
|100
|114
2017
|108
|89
|137
2016
|133
|108
|138
2015
|128
|113
|150
