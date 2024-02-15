World Ranking
Madagascar
Madagascar
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
107
8
Namibia
NamibiaNAM
1192.13
108
Guatemala
GuatemalaGUA
1188.17
109
Madagascar
MadagascarMAD
1187.63
110
1
Mozambique
MozambiqueMOZ
1184.49
111
1
Kenya
KenyaKEN
1181.92
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
109th
Current rank
74th
Highest Rank
190th
Lowest Rank
133rd
Average Rank
45
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
109--
2023
109107110
2022
102102105
2021
10194101
2020
949194
2019
9191108
2018
106100114
2017
10889137
2016
133108138
2015
128113150
Malagasy Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Malagasy Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking