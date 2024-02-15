World Ranking
Macau
Macau
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
185
Cook Islands
Cook IslandsCOK
897.3
186
Samoa
SamoaSAM
896.78
187
Macau
MacauMAC
896.62
188
American Samoa
American SamoaASA
890.97
189
Laos
LaosLAO
889.62
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
187th
Current rank
156th
Highest Rank
204th
Lowest Rank
184th
Average Rank
18
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
187--
2023
187182187
2022
182182182
2021
182182183
2020
182182183
2019
182182184
2018
183183187
2017
185180185
2016
184184196
2015
195181195
Macau Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Macau Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking