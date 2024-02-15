World Ranking
Macau
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
185
|897.3
186
|896.78
187
|896.62
188
|890.97
189
|889.62
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
187th
Current rank
156th
Highest Rank
204th
Lowest Rank
184th
Average Rank
18
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|187
|-
|-
2023
|187
|182
|187
2022
|182
|182
|182
2021
|182
|182
|183
2020
|182
|182
|183
2019
|182
|182
|184
2018
|183
|183
|187
2017
|185
|180
|185
2016
|184
|184
|196
2015
|195
|181
|195
