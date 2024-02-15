World Ranking
Latvia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
136th
Current rank
45th
Highest Rank
148th
Lowest Rank
90th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|136
|-
|-
2023
|137
|132
|137
2022
|133
|129
|135
2021
|134
|134
|138
2020
|136
|136
|142
2019
|137
|131
|143
2018
|132
|125
|139
2017
|132
|110
|148
2016
|111
|95
|116
2015
|101
|82
|103
