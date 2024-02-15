World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
134
Nicaragua
NicaraguaNCA
1104.26
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe IslandsFRO
1102.1
136
1
Latvia
LatviaLVA
1097.84
137
1
Kuwait
KuwaitKUW
1094.05
138
Lithuania
LithuaniaLTU
1086.93
Highlights
136th
Current rank
45th
Highest Rank
148th
Lowest Rank
90th
Average Rank
19
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
136--
2023
137132137
2022
133129135
2021
134134138
2020
136136142
2019
137131143
2018
132125139
2017
132110148
2016
11195116
2015
10182103
