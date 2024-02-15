World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
83
2
Bulgaria
BulgariaBUL
1289.9
84
2
Gabon
GabonGAB
1289.52
85
2
Luxembourg
LuxembourgLUX
1285.41
86
1
Bolivia
BoliviaBOL
1284.55
87
3
Zambia
ZambiaZAM
1275.71
Highlights
85th
Current rank
82nd
Highest Rank
195th
Lowest Rank
129th
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
42
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
85--
2023
838391
2022
929294
2021
939398
2020
989598
2019
988698
2018
868286
2017
8383147
2016
130130146
2015
142127146
Luxembourgish Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Luxembourgish Football Association
