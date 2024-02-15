World Ranking
Luxembourg
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
85th
Current rank
82nd
Highest Rank
195th
Lowest Rank
129th
Average Rank
35
Biggest climb
42
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|85
|-
|-
2023
|83
|83
|91
2022
|92
|92
|94
2021
|93
|93
|98
2020
|98
|95
|98
2019
|98
|86
|98
2018
|86
|82
|86
2017
|83
|83
|147
2016
|130
|130
|146
2015
|142
|127
|146
