World Ranking
Lithuania
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
138th
Current rank
37th
Highest Rank
149th
Lowest Rank
89th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|138
|-
|-
2023
|138
|134
|146
2022
|144
|137
|144
2021
|136
|129
|137
2020
|129
|129
|131
2019
|131
|130
|132
2018
|133
|125
|147
2017
|149
|99
|149
2016
|105
|98
|139
2015
|126
|91
|126
Lithuanian Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?