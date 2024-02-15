World Ranking
Lithuania
Lithuania
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
136
1
Latvia
LatviaLVA
1097.84
137
1
Kuwait
KuwaitKUW
1094.05
138
Lithuania
LithuaniaLTU
1086.93
139
1
Philippines
PhilippinesPHI
1086.17
140
1
Burundi
BurundiBDI
1085.83
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
138th
Current rank
37th
Highest Rank
149th
Lowest Rank
89th
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
138--
2023
138134146
2022
144137144
2021
136129137
2020
129129131
2019
131130132
2018
133125147
2017
14999149
2016
10598139
2015
12691126
Lithuanian Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Lithuanian Football Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking