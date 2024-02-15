World Ranking
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
201
Gibraltar
GibraltarGIB
840.8
202
Bahamas
BahamasBAH
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
LiechtensteinLIE
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri LankaSRI
822.03
205
Guam
GuamGUM
821.91
Highlights
203rd
Current rank
118th
Highest Rank
204th
Lowest Rank
155th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
203--
2023
203199204
2022
198191198
2021
191181191
2020
181180181
2019
180180183
2018
181178182
2017
181181191
2016
189163189
2015
164123164
