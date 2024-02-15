World Ranking
Liechtenstein
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
203rd
Current rank
118th
Highest Rank
204th
Lowest Rank
155th
Average Rank
33
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|203
|-
|-
2023
|203
|199
|204
2022
|198
|191
|198
2021
|191
|181
|191
2020
|181
|180
|181
2019
|180
|180
|183
2018
|181
|178
|182
2017
|181
|181
|191
2016
|189
|163
|189
2015
|164
|123
|164
