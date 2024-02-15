World Ranking
Lesotho
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
146
1
|1064.5
147
|1057.05
148
|1047.27
149
|1045.88
150
1
|1040.77
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
148th
Current rank
105th
Highest Rank
185th
Lowest Rank
145th
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|148
|-
|-
2023
|148
|148
|153
2022
|147
|145
|147
2021
|145
|143
|146
2020
|143
|137
|143
2019
|139
|137
|146
2018
|146
|144
|150
2017
|145
|138
|149
2016
|141
|141
|155
2015
|153
|120
|153
Lesotho Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?