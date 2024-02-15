World Ranking
Lesotho
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
146
1
Botswana
BotswanaBOT
1064.5
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and NevisSKN
1057.05
148
Lesotho
LesothoLES
1047.27
149
Eswatini
EswatiniSWZ
1045.88
150
1
Dominican Republic
Dominican RepublicDOM
1040.77
Highlights
148th
Current rank
105th
Highest Rank
185th
Lowest Rank
145th
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
148--
2023
148148153
2022
147145147
2021
145143146
2020
143137143
2019
139137146
2018
146144150
2017
145138149
2016
141141155
2015
153120153
