St Lucia
St Lucia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
165
Papua New Guinea
Papua New GuineaPNG
990.61
166
South Sudan
South SudanSSD
989.29
167
St Lucia
St LuciaLCA
988.67
168
Fiji
FijiFIJ
981.26
169
Cuba
CubaCUB
980.65
Highlights
167th
Current rank
108th
Highest Rank
192nd
Lowest Rank
151st
Average Rank
39
Biggest climb
39
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
167--
2023
167166171
2022
172172177
2021
177175177
2020
175175176
2019
176170177
2018
171166175
2017
174169183
2016
177139180
2015
144127144
