St Lucia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
165
|990.61
166
|989.29
167
|988.67
168
|981.26
169
|980.65
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
167th
Current rank
108th
Highest Rank
192nd
Lowest Rank
151st
Average Rank
39
Biggest climb
39
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|167
|-
|-
2023
|167
|166
|171
2022
|172
|172
|177
2021
|177
|175
|177
2020
|175
|175
|176
2019
|176
|170
|177
2018
|171
|166
|175
2017
|174
|169
|183
2016
|177
|139
|180
2015
|144
|127
|144
