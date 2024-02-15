World Ranking
Libya
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
120th
Current rank
36th
Highest Rank
187th
Lowest Rank
106th
Average Rank
32
Biggest climb
38
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|120
|-
|-
2023
|120
|120
|127
2022
|120
|117
|121
2021
|117
|110
|122
2020
|111
|101
|111
2019
|101
|101
|105
2018
|104
|89
|105
2017
|88
|77
|92
2016
|85
|76
|122
2015
|81
|78
|119
