Libya
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
118
15
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-BissauGNB
1164.01
119
2
Tanzania
TanzaniaTAN
1160.98
120
Libya
LibyaLBY
1159.51
121
2
Comoros
ComorosCOM
1156.45
122
1
Malawi
MalawiMWI
1149.4
Highlights
120th
Current rank
36th
Highest Rank
187th
Lowest Rank
106th
Average Rank
32
Biggest climb
38
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
120--
2023
120120127
2022
120117121
2021
117110122
2020
111101111
2019
101101105
2018
10489105
2017
887792
2016
8576122
2015
8178119
Libyan Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Libyan Football Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

