Liberia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
150
1
Dominican Republic
Dominican RepublicDOM
1040.77
151
1
Yemen
YemenYEM
1027.94
152
1
Liberia
LiberiaLBR
1024.11
153
1
Chinese Taipei
Chinese TaipeiTPE
1023.93
154
4
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, ChinaHKG
1022.91
Highlights
152nd
Current rank
66th
Highest Rank
164th
Lowest Rank
120th
Average Rank
65
Biggest climb
39
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
152--
2023
153148153
2022
150145150
2021
144144152
2020
152152152
2019
152150153
2018
150133158
2017
134101151
2016
10192123
2015
10786161
