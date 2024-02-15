World Ranking
Liberia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
150
1
|1040.77
151
1
|1027.94
152
1
|1024.11
153
1
|1023.93
154
4
|1022.91
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
152nd
Current rank
66th
Highest Rank
164th
Lowest Rank
120th
Average Rank
65
Biggest climb
39
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|152
|-
|-
2023
|153
|148
|153
2022
|150
|145
|150
2021
|144
|144
|152
2020
|152
|152
|152
2019
|152
|150
|153
2018
|150
|133
|158
2017
|134
|101
|151
2016
|101
|92
|123
2015
|107
|86
|161
Liberia Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
