Lebanon
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
113
1
Azerbaijan
AzerbaijanAZE
1174.22
114
2
Korea DPR
Korea DPRPRK
1168.12
115
8
Lebanon
LebanonLBN
1168.07
116
2
Togo
TogoTOG
1165.74
117
15
India
IndiaIND
1165.17
Highlights
115th
Current rank
81st
Highest Rank
161st
Lowest Rank
111th
Average Rank
53
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
115--
2023
10799107
2022
10095100
2021
959298
2020
928992
2019
898594
2018
818182
2010
149149149
2009
150145151
2008
150133151
