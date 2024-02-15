World Ranking
Lebanon
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
115th
Current rank
81st
Highest Rank
161st
Lowest Rank
111th
Average Rank
53
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|115
|-
|-
2023
|107
|99
|107
2022
|100
|95
|100
2021
|95
|92
|98
2020
|92
|89
|92
2019
|89
|85
|94
2018
|81
|81
|82
2010
|149
|149
|149
2009
|150
|145
|151
2008
|150
|133
|151
