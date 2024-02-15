World Ranking
Laos
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
187
Macau
MacauMAC
896.62
188
American Samoa
American SamoaASA
890.97
189
Laos
LaosLAO
889.62
190
Mongolia
MongoliaMNG
889.16
191
São Tomé and Príncipe
São Tomé and PríncipeSTP
888.94
Highlights
189th
Current rank
134th
Highest Rank
194th
Lowest Rank
169th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
189--
2023
189186189
2022
187183187
2021
187185188
2020
188188188
2019
188184188
2018
184178184
2017
182162184
2016
167167182
2015
177160179
