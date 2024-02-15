World Ranking
Laos
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
187
|896.62
188
|890.97
189
|889.62
190
|889.16
191
|888.94
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
189th
Current rank
134th
Highest Rank
194th
Lowest Rank
169th
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|189
|-
|-
2023
|189
|186
|189
2022
|187
|183
|187
2021
|187
|185
|188
2020
|188
|188
|188
2019
|188
|184
|188
2018
|184
|178
|184
2017
|182
|162
|184
2016
|167
|167
|182
2015
|177
|160
|179
