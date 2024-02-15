World Ranking
Kuwait
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
135
|1102.1
136
1
|1097.84
137
1
|1094.05
138
|1086.93
139
1
|1086.17
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
137th
Current rank
24th
Highest Rank
189th
Lowest Rank
99th
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
26
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|137
|-
|-
2023
|136
|135
|143
2022
|148
|143
|149
2021
|142
|142
|148
2020
|148
|147
|148
2019
|147
|147
|158
2018
|158
|152
|176
2017
|189
|165
|189
2016
|171
|126
|172
2015
|139
|123
|139
