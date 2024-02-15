World Ranking
Kuwait
Kuwait
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
135
Faroe Islands
Faroe IslandsFRO
1102.1
136
1
Latvia
LatviaLVA
1097.84
137
1
Kuwait
KuwaitKUW
1094.05
138
Lithuania
LithuaniaLTU
1086.93
139
1
Philippines
PhilippinesPHI
1086.17
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
137th
Current rank
24th
Highest Rank
189th
Lowest Rank
99th
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
26
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
137--
2023
136135143
2022
148143149
2021
142142148
2020
148147148
2019
147147158
2018
158152176
2017
189165189
2016
171126172
2015
139123139
Kuwait Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Kuwait Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking