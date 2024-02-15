World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
51
5
Cameroon
CameroonCMR
1452.59
52
2
Venezuela
VenezuelaVEN
1447.2
53
3
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ArabiaKSA
1441.4
54
2
Costa Rica
Costa RicaCRC
1437.57
55
1
Slovenia
SloveniaSVN
1431.4
Highlights
53rd
Current rank
21st
Highest Rank
126th
Lowest Rank
56th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
47
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
53--
2023
565357
2022
494953
2021
514867
2020
676667
2019
676772
2018
696472
2017
634863
2016
545275
2015
8080102
