World Ranking
Saudi Arabia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
51
5
|1452.59
52
2
|1447.2
53
3
|1441.4
54
2
|1437.57
55
1
|1431.4
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
53rd
Current rank
21st
Highest Rank
126th
Lowest Rank
56th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
47
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|53
|-
|-
2023
|56
|53
|57
2022
|49
|49
|53
2021
|51
|48
|67
2020
|67
|66
|67
2019
|67
|67
|72
2018
|69
|64
|72
2017
|63
|48
|63
2016
|54
|52
|75
2015
|80
|80
|102
