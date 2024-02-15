World Ranking
Kosovo
Kosovo
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
100
Kazakhstan
KazakhstanKAZ
1215.16
101
12
Thailand
ThailandTHA
1206.72
102
1
Kosovo
KosovoKOS
1202.77
103
1
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New ZealandNZL
1197.47
104
6
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz RepublicKGZ
1196.97
Highlights
102nd
Current rank
101st
Highest Rank
190th
Lowest Rank
135th
Average Rank
24
Biggest climb
190
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
102--
2023
101101111
2022
107106109
2021
111109120
2020
117115117
2019
115114130
2018
131131178
2017
177164184
2016
165164190
