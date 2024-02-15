World Ranking
Kosovo
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024
Rk.
Team
Total Points
100
|1215.16
101
12
|1206.72
102
1
|1202.77
103
1
|1197.47
104
6
|1196.97
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
102nd
Current rank
101st
Highest Rank
190th
Lowest Rank
135th
Average Rank
24
Biggest climb
190
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|102
|-
|-
2023
|101
|101
|111
2022
|107
|106
|109
2021
|111
|109
|120
2020
|117
|115
|117
2019
|115
|114
|130
2018
|131
|131
|178
2017
|177
|164
|184
2016
|165
|164
|190
