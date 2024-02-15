World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
20
1
IR Iran
IR IranIRN
1608.23
21
2
Denmark
DenmarkDEN
1601.31
22
1
Korea Republic
Korea RepublicKOR
1566.21
23
2
Australia
AustraliaAUS
1554.82
24
2
Ukraine
UkraineUKR
1553.35
Highlights
22nd
Current rank
17th
Highest Rank
69th
Lowest Rank
40th
Average Rank
18
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
22--
2023
232328
2022
252529
2021
333339
2020
383840
2019
403741
2018
535161
2017
603762
2016
373757
2015
514869
