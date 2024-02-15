World Ranking
Korea Republic
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
22nd
Current rank
17th
Highest Rank
69th
Lowest Rank
40th
Average Rank
18
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|22
|-
|-
2023
|23
|23
|28
2022
|25
|25
|29
2021
|33
|33
|39
2020
|38
|38
|40
2019
|40
|37
|41
2018
|53
|51
|61
2017
|60
|37
|62
2016
|37
|37
|57
2015
|51
|48
|69
Korea Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?