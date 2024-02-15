World Ranking
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
102
1
Kosovo
KosovoKOS
1202.77
103
1
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New ZealandNZL
1197.47
104
6
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz RepublicKGZ
1196.97
105
11
Vietnam
VietnamVIE
1194.58
106
1
Mauritania
MauritaniaMTN
1194.48
Highlights
104th
Current rank
75th
Highest Rank
201st
Lowest Rank
146th
Average Rank
59
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
104--
2023
989698
2022
949496
2021
9696101
2020
969596
2019
969497
2018
9175116
2017
115115132
2016
12299124
2015
108108177
The Kyrgyz Football Union's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

