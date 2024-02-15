World Ranking
Kyrgyz Republic
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
102
1
|1202.77
103
1
|1197.47
104
6
|1196.97
105
11
|1194.58
106
1
|1194.48
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
104th
Current rank
75th
Highest Rank
201st
Lowest Rank
146th
Average Rank
59
Biggest climb
27
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|104
|-
|-
2023
|98
|96
|98
2022
|94
|94
|96
2021
|96
|96
|101
2020
|96
|95
|96
2019
|96
|94
|97
2018
|91
|75
|116
2017
|115
|115
|132
2016
|122
|99
|124
2015
|108
|108
|177
