World Ranking
Kenya
Kenya
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
109
Madagascar
MadagascarMAD
1187.63
110
1
Mozambique
MozambiqueMOZ
1184.49
111
1
Kenya
KenyaKEN
1181.92
112
Congo
CongoCGO
1179.8
113
1
Azerbaijan
AzerbaijanAZE
1174.22
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
111th
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
137th
Lowest Rank
102nd
Average Rank
43
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
111--
2023
110102110
2022
101101104
2021
102102104
2020
104103107
2019
106105108
2018
105105115
2017
10674111
2016
8985129
2015
9898131
Football Kenya Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Kenya Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking