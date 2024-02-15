World Ranking
Kenya
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
109
|1187.63
110
1
|1184.49
111
1
|1181.92
112
|1179.8
113
1
|1174.22
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
111th
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
137th
Lowest Rank
102nd
Average Rank
43
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|111
|-
|-
2023
|110
|102
|110
2022
|101
|101
|104
2021
|102
|102
|104
2020
|104
|103
|107
2019
|106
|105
|108
2018
|105
|105
|115
2017
|106
|74
|111
2016
|89
|85
|129
2015
|98
|98
|131
