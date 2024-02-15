World Ranking
Kazakhstan
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
98
1
|1225.1
99
7
|1218.89
100
|1215.16
101
12
|1206.72
102
1
|1202.77
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
100th
Current rank
83rd
Highest Rank
166th
Lowest Rank
127th
Average Rank
27
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|100
|-
|-
2023
|100
|98
|112
2022
|115
|113
|125
2021
|119
|119
|125
2020
|122
|118
|122
2019
|118
|112
|121
2018
|119
|116
|136
2017
|137
|94
|137
2016
|98
|83
|132
2015
|129
|129
|145
