World Ranking
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
98
1
Benin
BeninBEN
1225.1
99
7
Tajikistan
TajikistanTJK
1218.89
100
Kazakhstan
KazakhstanKAZ
1215.16
101
12
Thailand
ThailandTHA
1206.72
102
1
Kosovo
KosovoKOS
1202.77
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
100th
Current rank
83rd
Highest Rank
166th
Lowest Rank
127th
Average Rank
27
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
100--
2023
10098112
2022
115113125
2021
119119125
2020
122118122
2019
118112121
2018
119116136
2017
13794137
2016
9883132
2015
129129145
Football Federation of Kazakhstan's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Federation of Kazakhstan
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking