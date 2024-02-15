World Ranking
Japan
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
18th
Current rank
9th
Highest Rank
66th
Lowest Rank
34th
Average Rank
23
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|18
|-
|-
2023
|17
|17
|20
2022
|20
|20
|24
2021
|26
|24
|28
2020
|27
|27
|28
2019
|28
|26
|33
2018
|50
|41
|61
2017
|57
|40
|57
2016
|45
|45
|58
2015
|53
|50
|58
