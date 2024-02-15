World Ranking
Japan
Japan
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
16
Germany
GermanyGER
1631.22
17
3
Senegal
SenegalSEN
1620.74
18
1
Japan
JapanJPN
1614.33
19
1
Switzerland
SwitzerlandSUI
1613.44
20
1
IR Iran
IR IranIRN
1608.23
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
18th
Current rank
9th
Highest Rank
66th
Lowest Rank
34th
Average Rank
23
Biggest climb
31
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
18--
2023
171720
2022
202024
2021
262428
2020
272728
2019
282633
2018
504161
2017
574057
2016
454558
2015
535058
Japan Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Japan Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking