68
3
|1362.17
69
5
|1355.55
70
17
|1343.6
71
2
|1343.32
72
2
|1342.64
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
70th
Current rank
37th
Highest Rank
152nd
Lowest Rank
97th
Average Rank
36
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|70
|-
|-
2023
|87
|82
|87
2022
|84
|84
|91
2021
|90
|90
|95
2020
|95
|95
|97
2019
|97
|97
|99
2018
|109
|103
|118
2017
|107
|107
|115
2016
|105
|78
|109
2015
|87
|82
|103
