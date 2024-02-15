World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
68
3
North Macedonia
North MacedoniaMKD
1362.17
69
5
United Arab Emirates
United Arab EmiratesUAE
1355.55
70
17
Jordan
JordanJOR
1343.6
71
2
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
1343.32
72
2
Montenegro
MontenegroMNE
1342.64
Highlights
70th
Current rank
37th
Highest Rank
152nd
Lowest Rank
97th
Average Rank
36
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
70--
2023
878287
2022
848491
2021
909095
2020
959597
2019
979799
2018
109103118
2017
107107115
2016
10578109
2015
8782103
