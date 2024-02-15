World Ranking
Jamaica
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
57th
Current rank
27th
Highest Rank
116th
Lowest Rank
60th
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
32
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|57
|-
|-
2023
|55
|55
|63
2022
|64
|62
|64
2021
|57
|45
|59
2020
|47
|47
|48
2019
|48
|45
|56
2018
|54
|48
|59
2017
|54
|54
|79
2016
|77
|46
|80
2015
|54
|52
|79
Jamaica Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?