Jamaica
Jamaica
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
55
1
Slovenia
SloveniaSVN
1431.4
56
3
Paraguay
ParaguayPAR
1430.73
57
2
Jamaica
JamaicaJAM
1421.54
58
8
South Africa
South AfricaRSA
1410.23
59
4
Iraq
IraqIRQ
1409.44
Highlights
57th
Current rank
27th
Highest Rank
116th
Lowest Rank
60th
Average Rank
42
Biggest climb
32
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
57--
2023
555563
2022
646264
2021
574559
2020
474748
2019
484556
2018
544859
2017
545479
2016
774680
2015
545279
Jamaica Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Jamaica Football Federation
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

