Italy
Italy
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
7
Portugal
PortugalPOR
1745.06
8
Spain
SpainESP
1732.64
9
Italy
ItalyITA
1718.82
10
Croatia
CroatiaCRO
1717.57
11
Uruguay
UruguayURU
1665.99
Highlights
9th
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
21st
Lowest Rank
9th
Average Rank
12
Biggest climb
6
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
9--
2023
989
2022
868
2021
6410
2020
101013
2019
131318
2018
181421
2017
141217
2016
161016
2015
151017
