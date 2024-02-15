World Ranking
Italy
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
9th
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
21st
Lowest Rank
9th
Average Rank
12
Biggest climb
6
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|9
|-
|-
2023
|9
|8
|9
2022
|8
|6
|8
2021
|6
|4
|10
2020
|10
|10
|13
2019
|13
|13
|18
2018
|18
|14
|21
2017
|14
|12
|17
2016
|16
|10
|16
2015
|15
|10
|17
Italian Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?