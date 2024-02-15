World Ranking
Israel
Israel
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
73
2
Iceland
IcelandISL
1342.57
74
2
Northern Ireland
Northern IrelandNIR
1333.17
75
Israel
IsraelISR
1323.43
76
4
Guinea
GuineaGUI
1320.42
77
Georgia
GeorgiaGEO
1312.45
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
75th
Current rank
15th
Highest Rank
99th
Lowest Rank
53rd
Average Rank
25
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
75--
2023
757178
2022
767677
2021
787887
2020
878793
2019
938293
2018
908799
2017
985598
2016
555498
2015
692669
The Israel Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the The Israel Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking