World Ranking
Iceland
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
71
2
|1343.32
72
2
|1342.64
73
2
|1342.57
74
2
|1333.17
75
|1323.43
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
73rd
Current rank
18th
Highest Rank
131st
Lowest Rank
64th
Average Rank
37
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|73
|-
|-
2023
|71
|64
|71
2022
|63
|60
|63
2021
|62
|46
|62
2020
|46
|39
|46
2019
|39
|35
|41
2018
|37
|18
|37
2017
|22
|19
|23
2016
|21
|21
|38
2015
|36
|23
|38
