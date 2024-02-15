World Ranking
Iceland
Iceland
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
71
2
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
1343.32
72
2
Montenegro
MontenegroMNE
1342.64
73
2
Iceland
IcelandISL
1342.57
74
2
Northern Ireland
Northern IrelandNIR
1333.17
75
Israel
IsraelISR
1323.43
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
73rd
Current rank
18th
Highest Rank
131st
Lowest Rank
64th
Average Rank
37
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
73--
2023
716471
2022
636063
2021
624662
2020
463946
2019
393541
2018
371837
2017
221923
2016
212138
2015
362338
Icelandic Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Icelandic Football Association
