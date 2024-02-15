World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
57
2
Jamaica
JamaicaJAM
1421.54
58
8
South Africa
South AfricaRSA
1410.23
59
4
Iraq
IraqIRQ
1409.44
60
1
Finland
FinlandFIN
1401.31
61
4
Burkina Faso
Burkina FasoBFA
1399.92
Highlights
59th
Current rank
39th
Highest Rank
139th
Lowest Rank
82nd
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
59--
2023
636370
2022
686874
2021
756875
2020
696970
2019
707080
2018
888291
2017
7979122
2016
11987128
2015
8982114
Iraqi Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

