World Ranking
Iraq
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
57
2
|1421.54
58
8
|1410.23
59
4
|1409.44
60
1
|1401.31
61
4
|1399.92
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
59th
Current rank
39th
Highest Rank
139th
Lowest Rank
82nd
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|59
|-
|-
2023
|63
|63
|70
2022
|68
|68
|74
2021
|75
|68
|75
2020
|69
|69
|70
2019
|70
|70
|80
2018
|88
|82
|91
2017
|79
|79
|122
2016
|119
|87
|128
2015
|89
|82
|114
