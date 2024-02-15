World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
18
1
Japan
JapanJPN
1614.33
19
1
Switzerland
SwitzerlandSUI
1613.44
20
1
IR Iran
IR IranIRN
1608.23
21
2
Denmark
DenmarkDEN
1601.31
22
1
Korea Republic
Korea RepublicKOR
1566.21
Highlights
20th
Current rank
15th
Highest Rank
122nd
Lowest Rank
43rd
Average Rank
65
Biggest climb
43
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
20--
2023
212124
2022
242024
2021
212131
2020
292933
2019
332033
2018
292837
2017
322334
2016
292744
2015
453851
