World Ranking
Republic of Ireland
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
60
1
|1401.31
61
4
|1399.92
62
2
|1399.6
63
4
|1388.25
64
2
|1382.69
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
62nd
Current rank
6th
Highest Rank
70th
Lowest Rank
34th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|62
|-
|-
2023
|60
|49
|60
2022
|48
|47
|49
2021
|47
|42
|51
2020
|42
|34
|42
2019
|34
|28
|36
2018
|33
|26
|33
2017
|32
|23
|34
2016
|23
|23
|33
2015
|31
|31
|67
