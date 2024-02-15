World Ranking
Republic of Ireland
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
60
1
Finland
FinlandFIN
1401.31
61
4
Burkina Faso
Burkina FasoBFA
1399.92
62
2
Republic of Ireland
Republic of IrelandIRL
1399.6
63
4
Congo DR
Congo DRCOD
1388.25
64
2
Albania
AlbaniaALB
1382.69
Highlights
62nd
Current rank
6th
Highest Rank
70th
Lowest Rank
34th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
62--
2023
604960
2022
484749
2021
474251
2020
423442
2019
342836
2018
332633
2017
322334
2016
232333
2015
313167
