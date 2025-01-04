The Football Association of Ireland
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fai.ie
Address
National Sports Campus,
Abbotstown,
15 DUBLIN
Republic of Ireland
Contact
Phone: +353-1/8999 500
Email:info@fai.ie
Fax: +353-1/8999 501
Organisation
President
Paul COOKE
Vice President
John FINNEGAN
General Secretary
David COURELL
Treasurer
Eddie MURRAY
Media And Communication Manager
Peter SHERRARD
Technical Director
Marc CANHAM
National Coach Men
Heimir HALLGRIMSSON
National Coach Women
Carla WARD
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gerard PERRY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Eddie FOLEY
Referee Coordinator
Eddie FOLEY
Futsal Coordinator
Derek O NEILL
Commercial
FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ media rights tender officially launched in Republic of Ireland
1 Oct 2024