FIFA.com

The Football Association of Ireland

The Football Association of Ireland
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fai.ie

Address

National Sports Campus,

Abbotstown,

15 DUBLIN

Republic of Ireland

Contact

Phone: +353-1/8999 500

Email:info@fai.ie

Fax: +353-1/8999 501

Organisation

President

Paul COOKE

Vice President

John FINNEGAN

General Secretary

David COURELL

Treasurer

Eddie MURRAY

Media And Communication Manager

Peter SHERRARD

Technical Director

Marc CANHAM

National Coach Men

Heimir HALLGRIMSSON

National Coach Women

Carla WARD

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gerard PERRY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Eddie FOLEY

Referee Coordinator

Eddie FOLEY

Futsal Coordinator

Derek O NEILL

Republic of Ireland Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings