Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
115
8
Lebanon
LebanonLBN
1168.07
116
2
Togo
TogoTOG
1165.74
117
15
India
IndiaIND
1165.17
118
15
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-BissauGNB
1164.01
119
2
Tanzania
TanzaniaTAN
1160.98
Highlights
117th
Current rank
94th
Highest Rank
173rd
Lowest Rank
129th
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
117--
2023
10299102
2022
106104106
2021
104104107
2020
104104109
2019
108101108
2018
9796102
2017
10596132
2016
135135163
2015
166141173
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

