World Ranking
India
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
117th
Current rank
94th
Highest Rank
173rd
Lowest Rank
129th
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|117
|-
|-
2023
|102
|99
|102
2022
|106
|104
|106
2021
|104
|104
|107
2020
|104
|104
|109
2019
|108
|101
|108
2018
|97
|96
|102
2017
|105
|96
|132
2016
|135
|135
|163
2015
|166
|141
|173
