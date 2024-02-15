World Ranking
Indonesia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
140
1
|1085.83
141
|1078.25
142
|1072.66
142
4
|1072.66
144
1
|1071.85
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
142nd
Current rank
76th
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
132nd
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|142
|-
|-
2023
|146
|145
|150
2022
|151
|151
|160
2021
|164
|164
|175
2020
|173
|173
|173
2019
|173
|159
|173
2018
|159
|157
|164
2017
|162
|154
|177
2016
|171
|171
|191
2015
|179
|155
|179
