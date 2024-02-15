World Ranking
Indonesia
Indonesia
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
140
1
Burundi
BurundiBDI
1085.83
141
Turkmenistan
TurkmenistanTKM
1078.25
142
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and BarbudaATG
1072.66
142
4
Indonesia
IndonesiaIDN
1072.66
144
1
Suriname
SurinameSUR
1071.85
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
142nd
Current rank
76th
Highest Rank
191st
Lowest Rank
132nd
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
29
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
142--
2023
146145150
2022
151151160
2021
164164175
2020
173173173
2019
173159173
2018
159157164
2017
162154177
2016
171171191
2015
179155179
Football Association of Indonesia's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Football Association of Indonesia
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking