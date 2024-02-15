World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
25
1
Austria
AustriaAUT
1546.1
26
Sweden
SwedenSWE
1531.13
27
Hungary
HungaryHUN
1525.13
28
14
Nigeria
NigeriaNGA
1522.26
29
Wales
WalesWAL
1521.88
Highlights
27th
Current rank
18th
Highest Rank
87th
Lowest Rank
51st
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
27--
2023
272736
2022
363641
2021
393743
2020
404052
2019
524252
2018
514655
2017
532659
2016
261826
2015
202048
