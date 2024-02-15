World Ranking
Hungary
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
27th
Current rank
18th
Highest Rank
87th
Lowest Rank
51st
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
24
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|27
|-
|-
2023
|27
|27
|36
2022
|36
|36
|41
2021
|39
|37
|43
2020
|40
|40
|52
2019
|52
|42
|52
2018
|51
|46
|55
2017
|53
|26
|59
2016
|26
|18
|26
2015
|20
|20
|48
