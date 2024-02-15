World Ranking
Honduras
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
78th
Current rank
20th
Highest Rank
101st
Lowest Rank
57th
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
43
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|78
|-
|-
2023
|76
|76
|81
2022
|81
|78
|82
2021
|76
|63
|76
2020
|64
|62
|64
2019
|62
|61
|67
2018
|62
|59
|67
2017
|68
|65
|75
2016
|75
|75
|98
2015
|101
|72
|101
Honduran Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?