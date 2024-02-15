World Ranking
Honduras
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
76
4
Guinea
GuineaGUI
1320.42
77
Georgia
GeorgiaGEO
1312.45
78
2
Honduras
HondurasHON
1311.43
79
9
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial GuineaEQG
1310.5
80
6
Oman
OmanOMA
1307.6
Highlights
78th
Current rank
20th
Highest Rank
101st
Lowest Rank
57th
Average Rank
26
Biggest climb
43
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
78--
2023
767681
2022
817882
2021
766376
2020
646264
2019
626167
2018
625967
2017
686575
2016
757598
2015
10172101
Honduran Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Honduran Football Association
