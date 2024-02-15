World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
152
1
Liberia
LiberiaLBR
1024.11
153
1
Chinese Taipei
Chinese TaipeiTPE
1023.93
154
4
Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, ChinaHKG
1022.91
155
Moldova
MoldovaMDA
1022.6
156
Singapore
SingaporeSGP
1020.5
Highlights
154th
Current rank
90th
Highest Rank
172nd
Lowest Rank
136th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
26
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
154--
2023
150147150
2022
146145148
2021
147143148
2020
143141143
2019
141139145
2018
141139145
2017
144140150
2016
139136148
2015
137137169
