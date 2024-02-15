World Ranking
Hong Kong, China
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
152
1
|1024.11
153
1
|1023.93
154
4
|1022.91
155
|1022.6
156
|1020.5
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
154th
Current rank
90th
Highest Rank
172nd
Lowest Rank
136th
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
26
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|154
|-
|-
2023
|150
|147
|150
2022
|146
|145
|148
2021
|147
|143
|148
2020
|143
|141
|143
2019
|141
|139
|145
2018
|141
|139
|145
2017
|144
|140
|150
2016
|139
|136
|148
2015
|137
|137
|169
