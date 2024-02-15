World Ranking
Haiti
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
90th
Current rank
38th
Highest Rank
155th
Lowest Rank
95th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|90
|-
|-
2023
|89
|87
|89
2022
|87
|87
|90
2021
|87
|83
|90
2020
|84
|84
|87
2019
|86
|83
|103
2018
|103
|85
|108
2017
|56
|48
|69
2016
|73
|64
|101
2015
|77
|73
|87
Haitian Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?