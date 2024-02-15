World Ranking
Haiti
Haiti
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
88
9
China PR
China PRCHN
1273.78
89
2
Syria
SyriaSYR
1265.51
90
1
Haiti
HaitiHAI
1262.5
91
1
Curaçao
CuraçaoCUW
1262.48
92
Uganda
UgandaUGA
1246.88
Highlights
90th
Current rank
38th
Highest Rank
155th
Lowest Rank
95th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
90--
2023
898789
2022
878790
2021
878390
2020
848487
2019
8683103
2018
10385108
2017
564869
2016
7364101
2015
777387
