Guyana
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
155
|1022.6
156
|1020.5
157
|1018.14
158
|1017.68
159
|1008.92
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
157th
Current rank
86th
Highest Rank
185th
Lowest Rank
151st
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|157
|-
|-
2023
|157
|157
|170
2022
|171
|171
|175
2021
|176
|165
|176
2020
|167
|166
|167
2019
|166
|166
|178
2018
|177
|159
|182
2017
|165
|131
|165
2016
|132
|118
|162
2015
|161
|137
|167
Guyana Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?