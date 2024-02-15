World Ranking
Guyana
Guyana
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
155
Moldova
MoldovaMDA
1022.6
156
Singapore
SingaporeSGP
1020.5
157
Guyana
GuyanaGUY
1018.14
158
Afghanistan
AfghanistanAFG
1017.68
159
New Caledonia
New CaledoniaNCL
1008.92
Highlights
157th
Current rank
86th
Highest Rank
185th
Lowest Rank
151st
Average Rank
31
Biggest climb
36
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
157--
2023
157157170
2022
171171175
2021
176165176
2020
167166167
2019
166166178
2018
177159182
2017
165131165
2016
132118162
2015
161137167
