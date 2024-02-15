World Ranking
Guam
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
203
|833.01
204
|822.03
205
|821.91
206
|818.57
207
|807.57
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
205th
Current rank
146th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
192nd
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|205
|-
|-
2023
|205
|201
|206
2022
|205
|205
|207
2021
|206
|198
|206
2020
|199
|199
|199
2019
|199
|190
|199
2018
|192
|184
|194
2017
|192
|182
|192
2016
|182
|154
|185
2015
|157
|146
|176
