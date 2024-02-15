World Ranking
Guam
Guam
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
203
Liechtenstein
LiechtensteinLIE
833.01
204
Sri Lanka
Sri LankaSRI
822.03
205
Guam
GuamGUM
821.91
206
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos IslandsTCA
818.57
207
British Virgin Islands
British Virgin IslandsVGB
807.57
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
205th
Current rank
146th
Highest Rank
207th
Lowest Rank
192nd
Average Rank
20
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
205--
2023
205201206
2022
205205207
2021
206198206
2020
199199199
2019
199190199
2018
192184194
2017
192182192
2016
182154185
2015
157146176
Guam Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Guam Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking