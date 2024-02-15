World Ranking
Guinea
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
76th
Current rank
22nd
Highest Rank
123rd
Lowest Rank
71st
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|76
|-
|-
2023
|80
|79
|81
2022
|83
|80
|83
2021
|81
|72
|81
2020
|73
|71
|74
2019
|74
|68
|78
2018
|66
|65
|73
2017
|65
|65
|72
2016
|69
|49
|71
2015
|50
|39
|63
Guinean Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?