World Ranking
Guinea
Guinea
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
74
2
Northern Ireland
Northern IrelandNIR
1333.17
75
Israel
IsraelISR
1323.43
76
4
Guinea
GuineaGUI
1320.42
77
Georgia
GeorgiaGEO
1312.45
78
2
Honduras
HondurasHON
1311.43
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
76th
Current rank
22nd
Highest Rank
123rd
Lowest Rank
71st
Average Rank
34
Biggest climb
40
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
76--
2023
807981
2022
838083
2021
817281
2020
737174
2019
746878
2018
666573
2017
656572
2016
694971
2015
503963
Guinean Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Guinean Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking