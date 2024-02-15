World Ranking
Guatemala
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
106
1
|1194.48
107
8
|1192.13
108
|1188.17
109
|1187.63
110
1
|1184.49
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
108th
Current rank
50th
Highest Rank
163rd
Lowest Rank
98th
Average Rank
77
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|108
|-
|-
2023
|108
|103
|116
2022
|119
|116
|123
2021
|122
|122
|130
2020
|131
|130
|131
2019
|130
|130
|149
2018
|149
|126
|149
2017
|129
|78
|131
2016
|79
|79
|96
2015
|94
|73
|108
Guatemalan Football Association's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?