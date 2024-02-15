World Ranking
Guatemala
Guatemala
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
106
1
Mauritania
MauritaniaMTN
1194.48
107
8
Namibia
NamibiaNAM
1192.13
108
Guatemala
GuatemalaGUA
1188.17
109
Madagascar
MadagascarMAD
1187.63
110
1
Mozambique
MozambiqueMOZ
1184.49
Highlights
108th
Current rank
50th
Highest Rank
163rd
Lowest Rank
98th
Average Rank
77
Biggest climb
35
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
108--
2023
108103116
2022
119116123
2021
122122130
2020
131130131
2019
130130149
2018
149126149
2017
12978131
2016
797996
2015
9473108
