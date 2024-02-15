World Ranking
Greece
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
49th
Current rank
8th
Highest Rank
66th
Lowest Rank
32nd
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|49
|-
|-
2023
|47
|47
|52
2022
|51
|48
|55
2021
|55
|46
|55
2020
|53
|53
|54
2019
|54
|43
|60
2018
|43
|42
|48
2017
|47
|38
|47
2016
|42
|37
|52
2015
|41
|24
|44
Hellenic Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?