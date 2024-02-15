World Ranking
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
47
4
Mali
MaliMLI
1469.81
48
3
Slovakia
SlovakiaSVK
1465.73
49
2
Greece
GreeceGRE
1453.95
50
2
Canada
CanadaCAN
1453.76
51
5
Cameroon
CameroonCMR
1452.59
Highlights
49th
Current rank
8th
Highest Rank
66th
Lowest Rank
32nd
Average Rank
21
Biggest climb
15
Biggest fall
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
49--
2023
474752
2022
514855
2021
554655
2020
535354
2019
544360
2018
434248
2017
473847
2016
423752
2015
412444
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

