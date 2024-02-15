World Ranking
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-Bissau
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
116
2
Togo
TogoTOG
1165.74
117
15
India
IndiaIND
1165.17
118
15
Guinea-Bissau
Guinea-BissauGNB
1164.01
119
2
Tanzania
TanzaniaTAN
1160.98
120
Libya
LibyaLBY
1159.51
Highlights
118th
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
195th
Lowest Rank
152nd
Average Rank
50
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
118--
2023
103103113
2022
118113118
2021
106105119
2020
120118120
2019
118118123
2018
12083122
2017
8668103
2016
6868147
2015
146131155
