World Ranking
Guinea-Bissau
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
118th
Current rank
68th
Highest Rank
195th
Lowest Rank
152nd
Average Rank
50
Biggest climb
23
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|118
|-
|-
2023
|103
|103
|113
2022
|118
|113
|118
2021
|106
|105
|119
2020
|120
|118
|120
2019
|118
|118
|123
2018
|120
|83
|122
2017
|86
|68
|103
2016
|68
|68
|147
2015
|146
|131
|155
