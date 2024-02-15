World Ranking
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
199
Seychelles
SeychellesSEY
845.53
200
Timor-Leste
Timor-LesteTLS
843.4
201
Gibraltar
GibraltarGIB
840.8
202
Bahamas
BahamasBAH
835.81
203
Liechtenstein
LiechtensteinLIE
833.01
Highlights
201st
Current rank
190th
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
200th
Average Rank
10
Biggest climb
205
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
201--
2023
201198202
2022
200200204
2021
203194203
2020
195195196
2019
196194198
2018
194190206
2017
206205206
2016
205205205
