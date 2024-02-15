World Ranking
Gibraltar
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
199
|845.53
200
|843.4
201
|840.8
202
|835.81
203
|833.01
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
201st
Current rank
190th
Highest Rank
206th
Lowest Rank
200th
Average Rank
10
Biggest climb
205
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|201
|-
|-
2023
|201
|198
|202
2022
|200
|200
|204
2021
|203
|194
|203
2020
|195
|195
|196
2019
|196
|194
|198
2018
|194
|190
|206
2017
|206
|205
|206
2016
|205
|205
|205
