Ghana
Ghana
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
65
8
Cabo Verde
Cabo VerdeCPV
1377.06
66
2
Uzbekistan
UzbekistanUZB
1376.5
67
6
Ghana
GhanaGHA
1363.42
68
3
North Macedonia
North MacedoniaMKD
1362.17
69
5
United Arab Emirates
United Arab EmiratesUAE
1355.55
Highlights
67th
Current rank
14th
Highest Rank
89th
Lowest Rank
43rd
Average Rank
29
Biggest climb
18
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
67--
2023
615961
2022
585861
2021
524953
2020
524652
2019
474752
2018
514555
2017
504354
2016
533353
2015
332437
Ghana Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Ghana Football Association
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

