World Ranking
Germany
Germany
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
14
Colombia
ColombiaCOL
1655.29
15
Mexico
MexicoMEX
1652.7
16
Germany
GermanyGER
1631.22
17
3
Senegal
SenegalSEN
1620.74
18
1
Japan
JapanJPN
1614.33
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
16th
Current rank
1st
Highest Rank
22nd
Lowest Rank
6th
Average Rank
10
Biggest climb
14
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
16--
2023
161416
2022
141114
2021
121116
2020
131315
2019
151116
2018
16116
2017
113
2016
325
2015
414
German Football Association's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the German Football Association
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking