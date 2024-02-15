World Ranking
Georgia
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
77th
Current rank
42nd
Highest Rank
156th
Lowest Rank
91st
Average Rank
37
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|77
|-
|-
2023
|77
|76
|79
2022
|78
|78
|86
2021
|85
|85
|96
2020
|89
|86
|91
2019
|91
|90
|94
2018
|89
|89
|104
2017
|104
|103
|126
2016
|118
|118
|137
2015
|122
|110
|154
