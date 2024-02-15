World Ranking
Georgia
Georgia
Back
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
75
Israel
IsraelISR
1323.43
76
4
Guinea
GuineaGUI
1320.42
77
Georgia
GeorgiaGEO
1312.45
78
2
Honduras
HondurasHON
1311.43
79
9
Equatorial Guinea
Equatorial GuineaEQG
1310.5
Full Men's ranking
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
77th
Current rank
42nd
Highest Rank
156th
Lowest Rank
91st
Average Rank
37
Biggest climb
22
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
77--
2023
777679
2022
787886
2021
858596
2020
898691
2019
919094
2018
8989104
2017
104103126
2016
118118137
2015
122110154
Georgian Football Federation's details

Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?

Read more about the Georgian Football Federation
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?
Men's Ranking Procedures

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, a new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council.

Men's Ranking Procedures
Women's Ranking Procedures

In the FIFA Women's World Ranking (WWR) teams are ranked according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. One of the benefits of this is that a considerable amount can be learned about the ranking value (or rating points) of a team.

Women's Ranking Procedures

World Ranking

Men's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Men's World Ranking

Go to Men's Ranking
Women's Ranking

See latest status of the FIFA-Coca Cola Women's World Ranking

Go to Women's Ranking