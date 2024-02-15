World Ranking
The Gambia
Current Men's ranking
Last update:
15 February 2024
Next update:
04 April 2024 (5 days)
Rk.
Team
Total Points
128
1
|1127.75
129
2
|1121.34
130
4
|1114.8
131
1
|1113.57
132
2
|1110.17
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
130th
Current rank
65th
Highest Rank
179th
Lowest Rank
138th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
|130
|-
|-
2023
|126
|117
|126
2022
|126
|123
|126
2021
|150
|147
|157
2020
|157
|157
|159
2019
|159
|159
|166
2018
|166
|163
|175
2017
|164
|158
|179
2016
|175
|163
|176
2015
|164
|142
|169
Gambia Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?