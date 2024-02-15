World Ranking
128
1
Niger
NigerNIG
1127.75
129
2
Central African Republic
Central African RepublicCTA
1121.34
130
4
The Gambia
The GambiaGAM
1114.8
131
1
Solomon Islands
Solomon IslandsSOL
1113.57
132
2
Malaysia
MalaysiaMAS
1110.17
Highlights
130th
Current rank
65th
Highest Rank
179th
Lowest Rank
138th
Average Rank
38
Biggest climb
34
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Year
Final Rk
Best Rk
Worst Rk
2024
130--
2023
126117126
2022
126123126
2021
150147157
2020
157157159
2019
159159166
2018
166163175
2017
164158179
2016
175163176
2015
164142169
