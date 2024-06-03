Gambia Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.gambiaff.org
Address
Kanifing Layout,
00220 SERE KUNDA
Gambia
Contact
Phone: +220/996 5578
Email:info@gambiaff.org
Fax: +220/449 4802
Organisation
President
Lamin Kaba BAJO
Vice President
Bakary JAMMEH
General Secretary
Lamin M. JASSEY
Treasurer
Kemo CEESAY
Media And Communication Manager
Bakary B. BALDEH
Technical Director
Sang NDONG
National Coach Men
Johnny McKINSTRY
National Coach Women
Yahya MANNEH
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Frank MENDY
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Seedy MANNEH
Referee Coordinator
Seedy MANNEH
Futsal Coordinator
Alhagie FAYE
Updates from the Gambia Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
+2
The Gambia
FIFA Women's Football Capacity Building Workshop
2 Jul 2021