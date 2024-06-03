FIFA.com

Gambia Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.gambiaff.org

Address

Kanifing Layout,

00220 SERE KUNDA

Gambia

Contact

Phone: +220/996 5578

Email:info@gambiaff.org

Fax: +220/449 4802

Organisation

President

Lamin Kaba BAJO

Vice President

Bakary JAMMEH

General Secretary

Lamin M. JASSEY

Treasurer

Kemo CEESAY

Media And Communication Manager

Bakary B. BALDEH

Technical Director

Sang NDONG

National Coach Men

Johnny McKINSTRY

National Coach Women

Yahya MANNEH

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Frank MENDY

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Seedy MANNEH

Referee Coordinator

Seedy MANNEH

Futsal Coordinator

Alhagie FAYE

Updates from the Gambia Football Federation

FIFA Member Associations in focus (May 2024)
3 Jun 2024
Coaching Course U17 women´s league – Gambia
Women's Football
The start of a new chapter for women’s football in Gambia
5 Jul 2022
Senegal winners of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Afcon Finals Final match between Senegal and Egypt held at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon on 06 February 2022 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
World Ranking
Lions and Canucks hit new highs
10 Feb 2022
he Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with FIFA on Monday 28 June started a four-day capacity building seminar for women’s football administrators at the National Technical Training Centre. The virtual course brought together 24 participants from women’s football clubs, allied associations, regional associations and the women’s football committee aimed at broadening the competencies of women’s football managers in football administration.
Organisation
Empowering Gambia to grow Women’s Football
3 Jul 2021
The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) in partnership with FIFA on Monday 28th June started a four-day capacity building seminar for women’s football administrators at the National Technical Training Center in Old Yundum. The virtual course brought together 24 participants from all spectrum of women’s football including clubs, allied associations, regional associations and the women’s football committee aimed at widening the horizon of a competent and skilled women’s football managers in football administration.
+2
The Gambia
FIFA Women's Football Capacity Building Workshop
2 Jul 2021
